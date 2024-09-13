September 13, 2024
Morris Theatre Guild announces Panda Express fundraiser

The Morris Theatre Guild announced that there will be a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at Panda Express, 22 Green Acres Drive, Morris, where 20% of the proceeds will go toward the theater.

Those interested can order at https://www.pandaexpress.com/ or through the Panda Express app and use the code 375035 in the fundraiser code box, or they can bring a paper flyer or show the fundraiser to the cashier on their smartphone while ordering.

The Morris Theatre Guild is a local theater group that has been putting together productions in Morris since 1973.

