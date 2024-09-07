September 07, 2024
Rock On Channahon brings live music, food and entertainment to Central Park

Channahon Village Hall

Rock On Channahon puts a new spin on the Potato Festival from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, bringing live music, family-friendly activities and other sorts of entertainment to Central Park, 24856 W. Eames St. Channahon.

Special attractions include rock painting, a rock climbing wall, a bounce house, pet adoption, a cruise night, face painting, and more. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets.

DJ Base performs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Fine Tunes performs at 5:30 p.m. Off the Charts takes the stage from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food trucks include Holy Smokez BBQ, EdRolls, Cream Crunch N’ More, and Kona Ice.

This event is a joint effort by the Village of Channahon, Channahon Park District, and Three Rivers Public Library.

Morris
