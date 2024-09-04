Morris BBQ Association donates $20,000 to Illinois Valley Industries

The Morris BBQ Association had yet another successful Rhythm & BBQ Festival back in June, drawing thousands to Goold Park and raising enough money to donate $20,000 to Illinois Valley Industries.

Greg Redford, the President of the Morris BBQ Association, thanked the City of Morris and the aldermen for their help in holding the event.

“Something that’s always on my mind is, I always encourage people to try and do something good for other people,” Redford said. “Sometimes, it takes a dream, vision or a thought and it doesn’t always just happen to one person. When I was approached about this BBQ festival because of my history with competition cooking, I just thought it would be a good idea to incorporate a real, powerful purpose behind it. That’s how we got where we are today.”

Jennifer Knudson, also with the Morris BBQ Association, thanked the City of Morris for its financial support. She said the event had over 40 judges and multiple out-of-state competitors that stayed in Morris and had wonderful things to say about it.

“They love Goold Park, and the bandshell and all the trees,” Knudson said. “It’s their favorite competition to come to, and we have now become the biggest KCBS (Kansas City BBQ Society) backyard event in the State of Illinois.”

Knudson said the donation came from $7,000 in raffle ticket sales for a Traeger grill, plus additional fundraising that made up the rest of the $20,000.

Illinois Valley Industries is an organization that provides support and services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that started in 1968 in the basement of First Baptist Church, before incorporating and moving into its current building in 1970.