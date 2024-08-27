Morris Hospital Radiation Therapy Center celebrates 20 years

The Radiation Therapy Center team, Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Morris Mayor Chris Brown celebrated the Radiation Therapy Center's 20th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

The Radiation Therapy Center of Morris Hospital is celebrating 20 years of operation. Located at 1600 US Rte. 6 in Morris, the center provides cancer care close to home using the latest radiation therapy technology.

The Radiation Therapy Center team, Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Morris Mayor Chris Brown celebrated the anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 12.

The center employs 11 people including Radiation Oncologist Dr. Suzan Cheng, M.D., Radiation Therapy Supervisor Cassandra Worley and Director of Imaging Services and Radiation Therapy Liz Bates. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit morrishospital.org or call 815-364-8915.