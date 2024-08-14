Morris Community High School opens bids for new gym floor, bleachers

The Morris Community High School gym will be undergoing an improvement. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Morris Community High School Board voted Monday night to open bids for a new gym floor and bleachers in the main gym.

The motion also included an alternate bid to potentially add air conditioning to the main gym.

“I think it’d be a great thing to get taken care of, and with the alternative of having air conditioning in the gym as well,” said Building and Grounds Director Mark Walker.

Elizabeth Shields, the district’s Business Director, said the gym floor is becoming a major issue since it’s starting to split vertically.

“If we take the bleachers out, we can’t bring them back in,” Shields said. “They’re not actually ADA compliant.”

Superintendent Craig Ortiz said despite the district mulling over a potential referendum for a new building, the students still have to use the gym in the meantime and the gym needs a new floor.

After bids come in, Ortiz said this will become a summer project for next year.