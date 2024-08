Morris Police responded at around noon Thursday to the 300 Block of West Illinois Avenue due to reports of a shooting. (Photo by Michael Urbanec)

Morris police responded at around noon Thursday to the 300 Block of West Illinois Avenue due to reports of a shooting.

The area around Canalport Plaza and Canalport Center will be blocked off while the police and Grundy County Coroner conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update as information becomes available.