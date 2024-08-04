Joliet Fraternal Order of Police seeks entires, sponsorships for Aug. 28 golf outing in Morris

The Joliet Fraternal Order of Police is seeking sponsorships and entries for the Joliet Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 58 Golf Outing at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Morris Country Club and Nettle Creek Country Club.

The funds raised will help support Easter Seals, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will County, Including You Inc., Guardian Angel Home, COPS Ride and Wish Upon a Star.

Teams are made up of four golfers with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Golfers will play 18 holes with two groups playing per hole.

Registration is $560 per foursome and that includes green fees, golf cart rental, lunch and dinner, beverages, and entry into the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, ranging from $150 to $3,000.

To register, visit app.eventcaddy.com/events/joliet-fop-lodge-58-golf-outing-30.