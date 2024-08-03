Grundy Bank Ice Cream Social boosts school supply drive

Eric Fisher (left) of We Care of Grundy County accepts a check from Christina Mendez of Grundy Bank. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

Grundy Bank held its annual ice cream social on Friday, July 18, drawing a large turnout from the community.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of sweet treats while supporting a We Care of Grundy County’s Back to School program.

“We were overjoyed by the number of community members who showed up that afternoon to support our annual ice cream social,” said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank in a Tuesday news release. “Hosting this event each year and giving back to We Care’s Back to School program fills us with pride. The turnout truly reflects the community’s support, and we hope everyone enjoyed their sweet treat.”

This year, Quality First Inspections, LLC in Mendota and the Morris Police Benevolent Society made contributions to their communities.

Grundy Bank successfully raised $387 in one afternoon and followed up with a “jeans day” event at the bank, which brought in an additional $201. In total, it collected $588, which will be donated to We Care. This generous contribution will assist in filling backpacks for the upcoming school season, providing essential supplies to students in need. Their efforts demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting the community and education.

“It was an amazing afternoon seeing the community come out in such large crowds,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director of Grundy Bank. “Community members of all ages enjoyed sundaes or root beer floats, making it a fantastic way to stay connected and support each other on a Friday afternoon. Thank you so much for joining us, and we look forward to seeing you next year!”

We Care of Grundy County is a non-profit charity serving the community by providing essential assistance and support to those in need. If interested in supporting We Care’s school supply drive contact (815) 942-6389 or visit wecareofgrundy.com. Generous contributions will help We Care provide essential resources to students in need, fostering their educational growth and success.