Health Information Specialist Pam Davis named Morris Hospital July Fire Starter of the Month

Morris Hospital Health Information Specialist Pam Davis has been named the July Fire Starter of the month for her problem-solving abilities and helpfulness.

Davis, a Morris resident, has a reputation among her coworkers for being an excellent set of fresh eyes whenever there’s a problem they’re struggling with. Because of this Morris Hospital said in a Thursday news release that Davis has been named the July Fire Starter of the month.

“Pam always takes initiative on projects and is always trying to find the best solution,” said Morris Hospital HIM Manager Kathie Schmidt. “She is a team player who brings positivity to the department. Pam is someone everyone in the department knows they can go to with questions and she is always willing to help anyone.”

Davis worked in customer service and product management in the retail setting for 16 years before going back to school for her associate’s in Health Information Management. Her job now leaves her responsible for ensuring patient’s health records are correct and available when requested.

She said she still uses the skills she learned in customer service to this day.

“I really enjoyed working with the customers when I was in retail,” Davis said. “That, along with my problem solving skills, made HIM a natural fit for me. In my role today, I am combining all the things I enjoy doing into one position. I am incredibly lucky to love what I do and be able to help people.”

Davis said what she enjoys most about her job is working every day to make things better for her coworkers and patients who need help with their medical records.

“I love the challenge of trying to find the cause of a problem and then working out different ways to solve it,” Davis said. “I love learning something new every day. Having an inquisitive mind has helped me continue to grow my knowledge.”