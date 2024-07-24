Minooka High Schoool's volleyball team earns USMC/AVCA award

The Minooka Community High School girls volleyball team has earned the USMC/AVCA Award for earning a 3.71 grade point average as a team. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

The Minooka Community High School girls volleyball team has earned the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award.

The team is one of 1,400 teams across the country that have earned the award, which was created in 1992 to honor volleyball teams that maintain a year-long GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or a 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

This is the second year in a row the team has earned the award.

“We are incredibly proud of Team 23 being the second MCHS volleyball team in history to receive this honor,” said Head Coach Carrie Prosek.

Teams with winning streaks of 15 years or longer are highlighted on the list of honorees for their consistent commitment to academics.

“As a program, we have always emphasized the importance of grades, community and leadership,” Prosek said. “To have a cumulative grade point average of 3.71 with 15 young ladies is beyond amazing. We are so proud of the girls on and off the court and hope to continue this tradition each year.”

To learn more about the program, visit https://www.avca.org/polls-awards/awards-directory/.