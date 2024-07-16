Coal City to remain without power for the foreseeable future

The Village of Coal City said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that while the village was spared the worst of the storm damage as far as property and public health damage, it will be without power for the foreseeable future until the main feeder line is repaired.

ComEd needs specific crews for this line, and it’s not possible to predict a timeline for when power will be restored. This main feeder line is the same one that caused Interstate 55 to close down.

The Village of Coal City said Coal City residents should make a plan to be without power for an extended period of time. The Christian Life Assembly Church at 2960 Division S. in Diamond has volunteered to open as a cooling shelter for those in need, and they are planning on opening their doors from morning until 8 p.m. for those in need.

“Please assist public safety by checking on your neighbors and those whom you may know who may need assistance,” reads the news release. “If you are unable to check, public safety is assisting with these efforts as well. If you need the department to conduct a welfare check for one of our residents, please call the non-emergency phone line at 815-634-2341.

Public Works is clearing debris from the roadway as necessary. Any residents with limbs that need to be disposed can place them on near the road, but the village asks them to cut the wood into sizable bundles so they can be tossed into dump trucks. Branches should be no longer than 10 feet in length to fit within the truck bed.