Volunteers assist with a mobile food pantry event on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, outside of a Joliet veteran affairs clinic. (Felix Sarver)

A mobile food pantry will be in Mazon from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., or until food runs out, on Monday a St. Lawrence Church, 135 E. Rice Road, South Wilmington.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry delivers healthy food to people in need. No identification is required, and the event is open to everyone.

The mobile food pantry uses a drive-thru method to distribute pre-packaged groceries.