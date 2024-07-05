Grundy County Fair kicks off with carnival, power wheels and fireworks

Wyatt and Gwen King sit on a carnival ride Wednesday at the Grundy County Fair. (Bryce Parker for Shaw Local News Network)

The Grundy County Fair returned to the Grundy County Fairgrounds Wednesday, bringing with it plenty of fun in the form of a carnival, live music, fireworks, and a chance for the kids to drive on the race track.

The fair began Wednesday and runs through the rest of the week, ending Sunday afternoon with the Stars & Stripes 250 Enduro at the Grundy County Speedway.

The fairgrounds were full of cheers starting with the kids’ Power Wheel race at 1 p.m., before the carnival rides started.

The Grundy County Fair returned to the Grundy County Fairgrounds Wednesday, bringing with it plenty of fun in the form of a carnival, live music, fireworks, and a chance for the kids to drive on the race track.

The final kids’ Power Wheel race of the night had around 50 entries, resulting in two separate competitions. The winner of the first was Brylee Corcoran and the second was Lincoln Sontag. Both drove the number six black-and-yellow car.

That was all before the fireworks, which began once the sun went down to many cheers and screams, drawing thousands of eyes.

For many, the night ended after the fireworks but many went to the Exhibition Hall to watch former The Voice contestant Olivia Minogue perform.

The Grundy County Fair continues through Sunday, featuring a race at the Grundy County Speedway each day and many different singers, dancers, games and rides.