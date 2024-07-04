Morris hosts meeting on housing rehab block grant 6 p.m. Tuesday

The city of Morris has received $650,000 as part of the Community Development Block Grant for housing rehabilitation and will be hosting an informative meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Morris City Hall, 700 N. Division St.

This money is given to the city to support either 10 or 11 home projects on the east side of Morris within the area bordered by Chapin Street tot he north, Price Street to the west, Main Street to the south and Division Street to the west. Up to 11 owner-occupied homes will be selected to receive up to $59,000.

“We have been waiting to open up the application process and now it is finally starting to happen,” said Morris Mayor Chris Brown. “We have received a lot of phone calls from residents in the proposed area that are very excited about this opportunity. We appreciate their patience and share their excitement in moving forward.”

The grant funding is meant to improve the lives of families in the community by covering projects like electrical, plumbing improvements, and structural updates that provide safe and sanitary living conditions. It is designed to assist low-to-moderate-income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions.

Morris said in a Tuesday news release that contractors interested in being part of the program are encouraged to attend the meeting Tuesday to learn about opportunities available to them.

The meeting will be run by the North Central Illinois Council of Governments.