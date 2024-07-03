Morris Police introduces Officer Jace Carpenter

The Morris Police Department introduced a new officer, Jace Carpenter, during the Monday City Council meeting.

Carpenter took his oath from Mayor Chris Brown in front of his family and the City Council, and Police Chief Alicia Steffes introduced him to the community.

Carpenter is from Champaign, and attended the Law Enforcement Academy at the College of DuPage, where he received high marks for his leadership skills. He’s been with the Morris Police Department since December. He went to college at the University of Illinois, and he’s also in the National Guard.

“It’s exciting because we’ve been playing catch-up for a while now,” Brown said. “Since we added the new [school resource officer], this was another one we had to look at. Then with retirements, we’re pretty excited. I know Chief Steffes is thrilled to have the police force full.”

With the addition of Carpenter, the Morris Police Department is fully staffed for the first time ever. Steffes said Carpenter’s officer number is the highest she’s ever seen at the department.