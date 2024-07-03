Feeling festive for July 4th? Here’s all the fireworks shows in Grundy County

The grand finale of the 2014 City of Morris Fireworks as scene from the Big R parking lot. (Shaw Media)

The Fourth of July is around the corner, and Grundy County will be full of colorful lights and loud booms as communities put together their annual fireworks displays.

Morris

9 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, Grundy County Fairgrounds 8890 N. Illinois Route 47, Morris

The city of Morris is hosting its annual Fireworks Extravaganza at the Grundy County Fairgrounds as part of the Grundy County Fair on Wednesday. Those who choose to visit the fairgrounds will get more than just fireworks: They’ll get the chance to ride some carnival rides.

Channahon

6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, Channahon Community Park, 23304 W. McClintock Road.

The Channahon Park District and the Village of Channahon host Concert in the Park with Sundance from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. before its Fantastic Firework Show starts.

Wilmington

Friday, June 28, festival begins at 4 p.m. on Island Park.

Wilmington’s doing its fireworks a little earlier than the rest, hosting them Friday night along with its Let Freedom Rock festival on Island Park in Wilmington.

Mazon

Thursday, July 4, at dusk in the area around Commercial Park

Mazon will have a fireworks display on the Fourth of July around Commercial Park.

Dwight

Friday, July 5, at dusk in Garrett Park.