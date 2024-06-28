Grundy County Sheriffs arrest Carbon Hill man for domestic battery

Christopher Cruickshank, 22, Carbon Hill, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Thursday after a mother provided video evidence that he was beating their son, according to police.

The woman reported to the police at 2:21 p.m. a video that showed her 9-month-old son being battered inside a residence in the 600 block of West Judson Street on three different occasion, according to police. The child was in Cruickshank’s care, who had visitation rights.

Christopher J. Cruickshank, 22, was arrested Thursday in the 600 block of West Judon Street in Carbon Hill. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Sheriff's Department)

Grundy County State’s Attorney approved charges of aggravated domestic battery and endangering the life of a child, and deputies took Cruickshank into custody, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail where he was detained pending a pre-trial release hearing.

Cruickshank was out on pre-trial release from an arrest in Will County in November 2023 for three counts of domestic battery. He was wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

The Department of Children and Family Services has opened an investigation into the incidents.