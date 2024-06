Pictured from left to right is Bailiff Steve Heuttemann of the Blue Chevaliers, Chief Deputy Paul Clampitt, Sheriff Ken Briley, Blue Chevaliers Director Jerry Terando and Chef de Gare Rob Dettmann. (Photo provided by the Blue Chevaliers)

The Blue Chevaliers, a program of La Societe de 40 Hommes et 8 Cheveaux, honored Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley with a citation for the accomplishments of the Grundy County ProActive Unit.

Additional certificates will be given to the six participating police departments in Morris, Coal City, Gardner, Braidwood, Seneca, Minooka and Channahon.

The Blue Chevaliers is a program dedicated to the support of law enforcement and acknowledgement of noteworthy achievements.