Bluey, the six-year old puppy from the kids’ show of the same name, is coming from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 to the Morris Area Public Library at 604 Liberty St.

Bluey fans of all ages are invited to the library to play, laugh and create. There will be games and photo opportunities.

Those interested can register by calling 815-942-6880, or by stopping at the front desk.