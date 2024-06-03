Seneca American Legion hosts Breakfast in the Park on Sunday

The Seneca American Legion is hosting its annual Breakfast in the Park at 8 a.m. Sunday morning under the shelter at Crotty Park on Shipyard Road in Seneca.

The organization will be serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, breakfast pastries, juice, coffee and milk. Adults cost $7, and children 10 and under cost $3.

Guests will be able to visit the LST Memorial honoring WWII shipyard workers and LST veterans. The “Memorial Panels” will be available for viewing. These panels have brief biographical summaries describe the military service of deceased area veterans. Three new panels will be displayed.

The post is also selling and taking orders for high-quality U.S. flags, Illinois State flags and MIA flags. Tickets for a gun raffle will also be available, with the raffle taking place on Sept. 11.

Proceeds from the breakfast are used to support Kasal Post 457s yearly commitments to the community. Current projects include funding for future memorial panels, Seneca student continuing education scholarships, Seneca High School student participation at state, decorating veteran grave sites, donations to the La Salle County Veterans Home, grave site honors for military veterans, maintenance of the memorial wall, donations to the Seneca Food Pantry, and other community and veterans projects.

For more information about the breakfast, raffle, future projects and membership, contact James Olson at 815-353-6632.