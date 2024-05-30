Hexagon Real Estate opens in Diamond

Hexagon Real Estate in Diamond celebrated its grand opening with the Grundy County Chamber and the Village of Diamond May 16. Owner Jim Ludes, his family, Mayor Terry Kernc, the Hexagon team and Chamber representatives cut the ribbon to officially kick off the grand opening and open house event. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Village of Diamond and the Grundy County Chamber welcomed a new real estate team to town that brings more than 75 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate.

Hexagon Real Estate celebrated its grand opening with a Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry ribbon cutting and an open house May 16.

The new real estate company is owned by James Ludes, Designated Managing Broker and REALTOR, and specializes in residential and commercial real estate, luxury real estate, investments, land, relocation services, senior housing and first-time buyers. Hexagon has 9 total REALTORS: Jill Breneman, Shannon Wahl, Cindy Klein, Kristina Davy, Abbey Roseland, Megan Lacy, Tanya Johnson, Josh Reck and Ludes.

“At Hexagon Real Estate, we don’t just sell properties - we create lifestyles. With over 75 years of combined industry expertise, our dynamic team of dedicated professionals is committed to turning your real estate dreams into reality,” Ludes said in a Wednesday news release. “Whether you’re buying your first home, selling a cherished property, or seeking a prime investment opportunity, we are here to guide you every step of the way. We work honestly and ethically. We favor analytics to guesses and value substance over style. We are career-long learners and work hard to earn your business today and forever.”

The newly renovated office is located on the second level at 2625 E. Division St. and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with evening and weekend appointments available.

Hexagon Real Estate in Diamond. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

“At Hexagon Real Estate, we are more than just a brokerage; we are your trusted advisors, your advocates, and your partners in real estate success. Let us help you navigate the complexities of the market with confidence and ease. Discover the Hexagon difference today – where All Angles Lead Home,” Ludes continued.

It’s 9 agents pride themselves on their deep understanding of the local market. They live and work in the area making them the experts on the best schools, hidden gems and the latest trends to help their buyers make informed decisions. The Hexagon team also prioritizes giving back through its Hexagon Cares initiative donating a percentage of proceeds quarterly to local causes.

“Hexagon Real Estate is made up of people you know and trust from all around our community. You know them from local events, school activities and from around the neighborhood. As your neighbor they feel even more of a responsibility to take care of you, and that makes them excellent Chamber members and community members,” Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information on Hexagon Real Estate visit hexagon.realestate (no dot com) or call 815-956-9718.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.