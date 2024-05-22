Constellation's "Fishing for a Cure" raises $70,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Tournament winners Mike Hzechio (left) and Trey Budach show off their trophies. They won the $4,000 top prize at the annual Fishing for a Cure event, and their three-fish total was 13.49 pounds. (Photo provided by Constellation Energy)

Constellation’s “Fishing for a Cure” tournament on Saturday, May 18 at Braidwood Lake raised $70,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, bringing the tournament’s 23-year fundraising total to $906,000.

Constellation said in a Tuesday news release that Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs of nearly 40,000 children and adults living with the illness in the U.S. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation serves individuals with cystic fibrosis and is working to develop a means to cure and control the disease and improve the quality of life for those afflicted.

Logan Kap, 25, was born with cystic fibrosis and spent many years during his childhood in and out of hospitals getting treatment for the disease. Logan has benefitted from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation services over the years and participated in a game-changing drug study several years ago that successfully created the medication allowing many with cystic fibrosis to live a normal life.

“I’m just happy to be here and be alive,” Logan said in the news release. While at the tournament, he recalled how just 10 years ago before the new drug was created, he was in and out of hospitals from week-to-week and those with cystic fibrosis were considered fortunate to live to the age of 30.

Inspired by Logan, whose father Mike Kap works at the Braidwood Clean Energy Center, Constellation employees chose Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as the 2024 beneficiary of this year’s “Fishing for a Cure” event.

“We were absolutely thrilled and honored to be the benefitting charity for this year’s Constellation Fishing for a Cure,” said Meg Schneider, executive director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “In the last decade, scientific research in the fight against cystic fibrosis has been groundbreaking and transformative. It is because of support like this that the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will be able to continue on this incredible path of success and find a cure for those impacted by cystic fibrosis.”

A total of 47 two-person teams entered this year’s “Fishing for a Cure” tournament. Trey Budach of Morris, and Mike Hzechio of Minooka, took home first place and the $4,000 top prize. Their three-fish total of 13.49 pounds was best in the tournament field.

Coming in second was Matt Leimach of Braidwood and Nick Stuedemann of Morris, who caught fish totaling 12.6 pounds for a second-place finish and $2,500. Third place and $1,000 was snared by Bryan Partak of Marseilles and Anna Moody of Big Rock with 10.19 pounds of bass. Seven other teams shared the remaining $2,500 in prize money.

ESPN’s Chauncey Niziol broadcasted live for his “Chauncey’s Great Outdoors” radio show from Braidwood Lake and served as tournament host. A children’s fishing derby was held in the morning at nearby Godley Pond.

Braidwood Station and several local sponsoring businesses and organizations made contributions to the event. All proceeds raised through tournament entry fees, employee fundraising initiatives and sponsorships go to the recipient charity, which is selected annually by station employees.

Organizations and businesses contributing included Siemens Energy, Allied Power, Berkot’s, City of Braidwood, Electrical Builders, Inc., Eurest USA, NALCO, Northern Illinois Steel, Pullman, Reactor Services, Inc., J.F. Brennan Company, CSS Building Services, ChemTreat, Framatome and SCI Corporation.