Coal City firefighter wins Illinois honor medal

Firefighter/Paramedic William Perry of the Coal City Fire Protection District was awarded the State of Illinois Medal of Honor on May 14, 2024 (Provided by Coal City Fire Protection District)

Firefighter/Paramedic William Perry of the Coal City Fire Protection District has been awarded the State of Illinois Medal of Honor.

The Medal of Honor was given out on May 14. It is the highest award given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism by which the firefighter has demonstrated in a great degree the characteristics of selflessness and personal courage beyond the call of duty, under adverse conditions with the possibility of extreme personal risk, according to a news release from the Coal City Fire Protection District.

This award was the result of Perry’s actions while off duty in June 2023. While returning home from picking up his children, he was alerted to a structure fire that he would be passing by, according to the release.

He stopped and observed a residential building with no smoke showing. When approaching the house, he heard glass breaking in the back of the house. After opening the front door, he found smoke throughout the house, according to the release.

Perry announced himself, hearing a male respond saying he was stuck in a chair. At great risk to himself, he entered the home in his street clothes and removed the man to the front of the house to the arriving firefighter/paramedics, according to the release. Perry attempted to enter the home a second time but, due to smoke conditions, was not able to.

“Had Firefighter Perry not acted that day as he did, the event would have been more tragic than it already was,” said Coal City Fire Chief Jim Seerup. “We are proud of Billy and all of his actions.”