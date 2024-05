The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northern Grundy County until 2 p.m. Tuesday that will hit Morris, Channahon, Minooka and Mazon.

These areas could see up to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, and those living in the storm’s impact zone should expect hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

For protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.