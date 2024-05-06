Community Pulse: ‘We saw what’s happening and want to be here’

“We saw what’s happening and want to be here” is a recurring theme when a new or expanding business talks about choosing Morris. From larger companies that have expanded – like job producer Costco, whose Morris location is now tied for the top hot dog packaging facility in their nationwide fleet- to small businesses like the new Liberty Street Jewelers in our downtown, the sentiment remains the same. Morris has something special- a culture cultivated for decades that is coming into its own and garnering attention from outsiders.

One source of economic excitement is our 60+ major special events. Cruise nights, concerts, festivals, races, themed shopping nights, and community events offer reasons for everyone to enjoy Morris. Spring kicked off with the Rough Road 100 gravel bike race, drawing 737 cyclists to our community. They hailed from eight states and cities spanning from Wilmette to Effingham. These visitors filled Morris hotels and also purchased gas, dined in our restaurants, and shopped in our stores on their quest to ride rural Grundy and La Salle County roads. The event raised funds for We Care of Grundy County, impacting our community’s most vulnerable residents as a result.

Another highlight of spring came when Morris Retail Association volunteers put a twist on Girls Night Out with a Cinco de Mayo theme. The event drew ladies (and gents) from surrounding towns to shop, dine, and enjoy downtown. It kicked off an intense event season for retailers, which will include the popular 3 French Hens Market on the second Saturday of the month from May through October. The market returned to downtown Morris in 2023 after a hiatus, finding a perfect home in the parking lots behind 402 Liberty St. and surrounding streets.

Summer will welcome a full line up of events in Goold Park hosted by our nonprofit partners. The wildly popular fForest Fest on June 1 boasts 10 bands and hundreds of vendors with new and vintage goods. The Dulcimer Festival follows June 8 and 9, offering family-friendly workshops and performances. Established in 1988, this Morris tradition is one of the last of its kind and draws enthusiasts throughout the Midwest. On its heels is the third annual Rhythm and BBQ Festival on June 15. More than 30 competitors will bring their rigs to Goold Park to compete for prizes. Guests enjoy the atmosphere as well as music in the bandshell, food trucks, and fundraising for the work of Illinois Valley Industries.

From 5Ks and races at the Grundy County Speedway, to a variety of free Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn, a list of these events is available at morisil.org/visitmorris . Event rack cards can be found locally at Downtown businesses, City Hall, and the Grundy County Chamber.

While the energy in Morris is apparent anecdotally, the proof is in the numbers. The city closed fiscal 2023, which reflected a 35% increase in sales tax revenue since 2021- even as businesses and households continue to recover from the pandemic.

“There’s more to Morris” is not just a marketing tagline, but a fitting manta for our city. There is more heart, more pride and more dedication in our community. And we welcome those with like minds to be a part of it.