Morris Area Garden Club awards scholarship to Seneca’s Samuel Churchill

Samuel Churchill, who was awarded the Morris Area Garden Club's scholarship. (Photo provided by the Morris Area Garden Club)

The Morris Area Garden Club awarded a scholarship to Seneca High School’s Samuel Churchill, according to a news release sent Thursday.

Churchill is a hard worker and highly motivated leader who plans to study environmental science at Illinois Wesleyan University or Appalachian State University.

“My biggest career goal is to make an impact on future generations,” Churchill said. “Substantial steps can be taken with my generation to prevent climate crisis from getting worse, but any steps we take right now will have no impact if they are not followed through on.”

Churchill has volunteered his time to help renovate the high school’s 1-acre native plant pollinator plot, and he worked with classmates in the Conservation in Action Club to organize a clothing drive designed to reduce waste. He also was a member and spokesperson for the Mayoral Monarch Pledge Committee and involved in many extracurricular activities including track and football.

The Morris Garden Club said it is proud to contribute toward Churchill’s education.