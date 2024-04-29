Rail crossing at Route 47 in Dwight closed starting at 7 p.m. Monday

IDOT announced Sunday that the Union Pacific Railroad crossing on Illinois Route 47 between McNamara Avenue and North Street in Dwight will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 29.

The repairs are expected to take four days to complete, and a posted detour will direct motorists to Old Route 66 and Route 17. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area, and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

To avoid the work area, use alternative routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For more information, visit gettingaroundillinois.com.