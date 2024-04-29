Morris City Pool opens May 25, season passes go on sale Friday

One youngster taking part in the city-sponsored swimming lessons forges ahead in the sun-heated waters of the Morris City Pool. (Herald Photo)

April showers have come and gone, and the Morris City Pool will be open for the first time in 2024 from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.

Season passes go on sale from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday and again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents will also have the opportunity to register for swim lessons and book parties for the year.

A season pass costs $50 for an individual city resident and $150 for a family. Non-residents will pay $75 for a season pass, and $225 for a whole family. Regular admission for city residents is $1 for a child or senior citizen and $3 for an adult. Non-residents cost $8, except for non-resident senior citizens, who pay $3.

The Morris City Pool also offers swim lessons through the American Red Cross for children five and up, the Little Fins class for children ages three to five and Parent and Me classes for children ages six months old to two-years-old.

Registration will also be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18 and any time during open swim hours after 1 p.m.