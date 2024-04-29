Minooka High School names Dr. John J. and Mildred Brinckerhoff Coady Memorial Scholarship winner

Delaini Majetic of Channahon was named the recipient of the Dr. John J. and Mildred Brinckerhoff Coady Memorial Scholarship. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School has announced the winner of the Dr. John J. and Mildred Brinckerhoff Coady Memorial Scholarship winner as senior Delaini Majetic of Channahon.

This scholarship, created through a donation from the Charlene A. Coady Trust, is worth $12,500 annually and is renewable up to three times for a total award of 50,000.

“Earning the Coady scholarship to me feels like I am getting the things I deserve after hardship,” Majetic said. “Being extremely involved in school, maintaining good grades, and participating in sports have been something I have been extremely passionate about, and I am a part of something bigger at Minooka. “Earning this scholarship is allowing me to follow my dreams, and feel specifically supported by my teachers and sponsors who have always been there for me. After having many hard times in my life, I have been able to persevere and make something greater for myself.”

Majetic will attend Florida Atlantic University in the fall and major in marine biology.

The scholarship is based on a submitted essay and rewarded to a graduating senior who demonstrates academic and character traits that indicate future academic achievement and subsequent contributions to both career and community. The winner should have significant participant in curricular, extracurricular and community activities, qualification for admission to an undergraduate institution of higher learning and financial need.