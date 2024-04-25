6 Minooka High students earn Director Awards from GAVC

Six Minooka Community High School students taking classes at the Grundy Area Vocational Center in Morris have received Director Awards for outstanding performance in class.

Winners for April are Sophia Facchina for her work in the culinary arts, Evelyn Gonzalez for her work in agriculture, Zakary Hock for his work in welding, Ava Kowynia for her work in health occupations, Maria Martinez for her work in cosmetology and Lillian Petrakis for her work in criminal justice.

These students will receive a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at GAVC for the duration of the school year.

The GAVC offers students the ability to explore potential careers, promoting academic excellence and lifelong learning among its students by addressing the integration of core academic skills, classroom instruction, hands-on laboratory instruction, work-based learning, personal and leadership development, and relationships with partners.

For information on the GAVC, visit gavc-il.org.