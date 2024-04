The flyer for the senior provider event in Gardner on Thursday. (Photo provided by the Community Foundation of Grundy County)

The Community Foundation of Grundy County is bringing a senior provider event to Gardner at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Grundy South Resource Center, 229 Liberty St.

There, senior citizens can get connected with local organizations that provide services for seniors age 60 and older.

Services include energy assistance, senior companionship, access to food, counseling, and caregiver resources.