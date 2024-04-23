Morris announces annual spring clean-up week

The City of Morris announced Tuesday that the annual spring clean-up week will take place Monday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24.

This service is provided free of charge by the Morris Public Works Department. During this week, residents can dispose of an unlimited number of unwanted items by placing them at the curb on their normal garbage collection day.

Mayor Chris Brown said this week is much-anticipated for residents.

“We get a lot of phone calls from the community asking when the clean up week will take place, so we want to get out ahead of it and make sure everybody can get ready for it and take full advantage of this valuable service,” Brown said.

He said he appreciates the hard work the public works crews put into making this service possible.

“We are so fortunate to have the hardworking women and men on our public works teams that work so hard and provide this service for our residents,” he said. “We owe them a big thank you for the back-breaking work they put into everything they do for our city.”

This free service excludes hazardous waste like paints, chemicals and tires, and appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators, stoves, water heaters and any electronics are also excluded. Electronics can be recycled at the citywide e-recycling events hosted by the City of Morris and First America Recycling, which will be on Friday, Aug. 2 and Friday, Nov. 1.

For more information on the spring clean up day and other special events, follow Morris at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072187849771. For questions, call public works at 815-942-5063.