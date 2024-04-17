Minooka High senior named Rotary Club’s April Student of the Month

Minooka Community High School senior Bailey McIntyre has been named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club Student of the Month for April.

McIntyre maintains a 4.4 GPA on the 4.0 scale, and has been on the high honor roll for eight consecutive semester while being named an Illinois State Scholar. She has participated in the Interact Club for three years and currently serves as the treasurer. McIntyre is also the captain of the speech team, the secretary of the Allies in Diversity club, historian in the National Honor Society, leader in the Teens Activating the Language of Kindness, and leader in the Connections Crew.

Mrs. Nicole Bolek, McIntyre’s nominating teacher, said Bailey has been a member of Interact for three years and devoted her talents to the organization by serving as treasurer, earning the respect of her peers through hard work and leadership. As a junior, she was nominated to serve as the representative for Interact at Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, where she learned about Shelter Box. Her dedication to this project has resulted in the sponsorship of a Shelter Box, which improves the lives of a family international. She’s completed 45 hours of service to Interact and still has more to go this school year.

“The importance of community service stems from the ideal that helping others helps us,” McIntyre said. “Community service helps us realize our own purpose in this world, and allows us to help others the way we want to be helped. A community means inclusion, diversity, and service to others. We can not only be in communities; we also have to help build them.”

McIntyre plans on majoring in bio-engineering at the University of Illinois, and she hopes to design equipment and devices like artificial body parts and machines for diagnosing medical issues.