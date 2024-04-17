Buchanan Street under Route 47 closed in Morris for construction

Construction crews work at the corner of Liberty and Buchanan streets in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

Buchanan Street west of Kiersted Street and east of the Forte Dance Studio in Morris will be closed for the next couple of days for construction.

Construction crews are working on the phase 3B of Morris’ long-term control plan sanitary sewer rehabilitation project. The city started the project back in February, and Liberty Street at Buchanan Street has been closed intermittently between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. since then.

All driveways and access to the dance studio parking lot will be accessible still from Buchanan Street.