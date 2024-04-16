Primary Care physician assistant joins Morris Hospital

Crystal Brozovich has joined Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers as a primary care provider, joining Dr. David Vermillion at the Morris Healthcare Center, 1802 N. Division St., Suite 201 inside the Morris Business and Technology Center.

Brozovich is an internal medicine and pediatrics physicians assistant, and she’s qualified to serve as a primary healthcare provider for patients of all ages. She can perform routine check-ups, physicals, immunizations, preventative medicine and tend to illness, injuries, acute and chronic conditions.

Brozovich is a native of Channahon, and she joins Morris Hospital after completing her masters of Physician Assistant Studies from St. Ambrose Universit in Davenport, Iowa. She is fluent in both English and Spanish, and looks forward to serving the community as a trusted resource for primary care needs.

“I chose internal medicine and pediatrics because I like the challenge of every patient being different,” Brozovich said. “When I enter an exam room, I may be seeing a newborn baby or someone who just turned 90. It is rewarding to see patients in different phases of life.”

To make an appointment with Crystal Brozovich, please call the Morris Healthcare Center at 815-513-5625.