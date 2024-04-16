April 16, 2024
Shaw Local
Morris Lions Club offers online ordering for Mother’s Day roses

By Shaw Local News Network
Morris Lions Club roses will be ready for delivery on Saturday, May 11th. Roses may be ordered from any Morris Lion, by calling 815-942-6634 or online at https://morrislionsclub.com/fundraisers/rose-sale/. (Photos provided by Morris Lions Club)

The Morris Lions Club is selling tickets to reserve a dozen roses for delivery to local homes in its 39th annual sale for Mothers Day.

The Morris Lions will deliver one dozen red, pink, yellow or mixed-color long-stem roses to those who purchase tickets for a $20 donation.

Rose Chairman Judy Miller said that online ordering is available, and will make life easier for people to place orders from home.

“If I don’t have time during the day or need to look up the street address, it’s easier from home,” Miller said.

This is also a solution for those who no longer live in Morris, but have mothers who still do.

Nearly 200 dozen roses will be delivered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 with some deliveries available on Friday, May 10. Those interested can visit morrislionsclub.com/fundraisers/rose-sale/, contact any Morris Lions Club member or call 815-942-6634 to place an order before Wednesday, May 8. The proceeds are used to help the vision impaired and other community projects.

Lions members Al and Judy Miller prepare the Lions Club Mother's Day roses for delivery on May 11 for a $20 donation. (Photos provided by Morris Lions Club)

Morris
