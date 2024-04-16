Immaculate Conception School in Morris announces 2nd trimester honor roll

Immaculate Conception School in Morris has announced its honor roll students for the second trimester.
The following students have achieved the straight A honor roll:
8th grade: Ryan Resar, Braden Wickkiser
7th grade: Caleb Bizzotto, Camden Synoracki, Sydney Thornton, Moira Wills
6th grade: Adeline Kuipers
5th grade: Samuel Biros
The following students have achieved high honor roll:
8th grade: Brady Herron, Austin Perry, Josephine Walsh, Sophie Feldman, Zachary Hamer, Kyler Parker, Riley Safarcyk
7th grade: Olivia Awe, Elise Cherven, Joshua Costa, Levi Gehris, Michael Bizzotto, Patricial Thiel
6th grade: Yeisy Balbuena, Josie Mueller, Madeline Resar
5th grade: Jeffrey Borgstrom, Kellan Huhel, Dominic Boblak, Lucy Munsell
The following students achieved honor roll:
7th grade: AJ Boblak, JD Bell, Mallory Munsell
6th grade: Julia Bizzotto, Avery Perry, Morgan Smith
5th grade: Noah Harper, Tatiana Garcia