Immaculate Conception School in Morris announces 2nd trimester honor roll

A generic photo of schoolbooks and an apple. (Shaw Local News Network)

Immaculate Conception School in Morris has announced its honor roll students for the second trimester.

The following students have achieved the straight A honor roll:

8th grade: Ryan Resar, Braden Wickkiser

7th grade: Caleb Bizzotto, Camden Synoracki, Sydney Thornton, Moira Wills

6th grade: Adeline Kuipers

5th grade: Samuel Biros

The following students have achieved high honor roll:

8th grade: Brady Herron, Austin Perry, Josephine Walsh, Sophie Feldman, Zachary Hamer, Kyler Parker, Riley Safarcyk

7th grade: Olivia Awe, Elise Cherven, Joshua Costa, Levi Gehris, Michael Bizzotto, Patricial Thiel

6th grade: Yeisy Balbuena, Josie Mueller, Madeline Resar

5th grade: Jeffrey Borgstrom, Kellan Huhel, Dominic Boblak, Lucy Munsell

The following students achieved honor roll:

7th grade: AJ Boblak, JD Bell, Mallory Munsell

6th grade: Julia Bizzotto, Avery Perry, Morgan Smith

5th grade: Noah Harper, Tatiana Garcia