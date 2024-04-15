GAVC hosts Ag Open House on Sunday, April 21

The Grundy Area Vocational Center agriculture students are hosting an open house from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 21 at the barn just south of Coal City Middle School.

The barn is located near the Coal City Community Unit School District #1 Office located at 550 S. Carbon Hill Road

Students will be on hand for an immersive agricultural experience that will provide a view on the intricate world of agriculture, from field to fork. Students will showcase gardening practices and caring for animals, highlighting the roles of food scientists and explaining what Supervised Agricultural Experience is.

There will be something for the whole family with all of the interactive exhibits, and it provides an opportunity to connect with the land and learn about agriculture’s vital role. GAVC agriculture students and Grundy Area FFA members are excited to share what they’ve learned in class, at career development events, and discuss their projects wit the community.

Contact Brandy Biros-Tjelle, GAVC Agriculture Instructor/Grundy Area FFA Advisor, with any questions via email at bbiros@gavc-il.org by phone at (815) 942-4390.