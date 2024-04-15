Community Foundation of Grundy County’s Young Philanthropists to give out $20,000 in grants

The Community Foundation of Grundy County’s Young Philanthropists dinner returns for 2024 at 5 p.m. Monday, May 13 at the Gardner American Legion, 426 Industry St., Gardner, where local high school students come together to give out $20,000 in total grants to local organizations.

Students from Gardner-South Wilmington High School, Coal City High School, Seneca High School and Morris Community High School see presentations throughout the year from local organizations and make their pick, which is announced at the grant wards night.

To RSVP, call 815-941-0852 or email devan@cfgrundycounty.com.