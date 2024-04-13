Minooka Community High School recognized as NHSSCA Program of Excellence

The National High School Strength Coaches Association has named Minooka Community High School as a Program of Excellence for the 2024-2027 period.

This honor recognizes the high school’s strength and conditional program for operating at the highest level of professionalism.

Minooka earned this honor by displaying excellence in safety, quality, efficacy, outreach and highlighting. The school has displayed excellence in continuing education and technology usage in the program.

A full list of schools that have received the recognition can be found at www.nhssca.us.