Pregnancy Resource Center opens new location in Morris

The Pregnancy Resource Center has opened a new center in Morris inside the Morris Business and Technology Center at 1802 N. Division St., Suite 303, Morris. A ribbon cutting with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry was held April 2. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center celebrated its new location in Morris with a ribbon cutting ceremony April 2 with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The center, known as Pregnancy Resource Center, was formerly in Coal City and moved to 1802 N. Division St., Ste 303 in Morris in December. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

“So far the PRC has served 768 families in Grundy County with one or more of our services or programs,” Pregnancy Resource Center CEO Sherry Sherwood said in a news release. “Our plan is to increase that impact, remaining available to anyone who might benefit from the expertise of our medical team and the respectful compassion of our support services.”

The center specializes in pregnancy verification, options information, and support services for those facing a pregnancy decision or walking out a pregnancy journey. They provide support for those exploring adoption or preparing for parenthood, she continued. All of the services are free and confidential. No need to show insurance coverage or income level.

“We are committed to operating with integrity and excellence, while showing respect and compassion. We are a faith-based nonprofit organization where clients can choose to participate in spiritual conversations if they are interested in doing so,” Sherwood said.

Medical services are provided by medical professionals. In addition, the center provides parenting education programs, curbside material assistance, post-abortion support, perinatal grief support and adoption exploration.

“The Pregnancy Resource Center staff and volunteers are passionate about helping women during what can be a scary time,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said. “The help, support and services they provide are not only filling in a need for our communities, but offer peace of mind as well.”

For more information visit pregnancyresourcecenter.org or call (815) 709-0920. For more information on the Chamber visit grundychamber.com.