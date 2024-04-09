Joliet Slammers supports Saratoga PTO on May 10 Family Night at the Ball Field fundraiser

Joliet Slammers’ Scott Holzwasser connects for a double against the Ottawa Titans. Friday, May 13, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Slammers baseball team will be supporting the Saratoga Elementary PTO at its 6:35 p.m. game on Friday, May 10 at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet.

Tickets cost $10 and proceeds will go to support parents and teachers at Saratoga Elementary School. Ticket orders and payments are due to the Saratoga PTO by Wednesday, May 1, and can be picked up at the main entrance gate at Duly Field between 5:35 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. on the day of the game.

Checks are payable to Saratoga PTO, and all ticket sales are final.