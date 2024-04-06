Little Learner’s Children’s Academy in Minooka celebrates grand opening

Litte Learner Children’s Academy of Minooka celebrated its grand opening March 28 with a ribbon cutting with the Channahon Minooka/Grundy County Chamber and Minooka Mayor Ric Offerman. Owners Melissa Karanjia (purple shirt fourth from left) and Zarvan Karanjia (second from right) said they have been dreaming of building this facility for years. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Little Learner Children’s Academy family is thrilled to have its dream come true with the opening of a new facility at 496 Prairie View Drive in Minooka.

“This center has been a long time in the making, and we are so excited to welcome you to our school,” owner Melissa Karanjia said in a news release.

The new full-time preschool and child care center officially broke ground in September and opened in January. It currently is serving 174 children. The new state-of-the-art building is owned by Zarvan and Melissa Karanjia and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Previously, they had a center in Channahon for 12 years.

The Channahon Minooka Chamber/Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry celebrated the new center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 28 with Minooka Mayor Ric Offerman.

“Littler Learner’s new facility is truly beautiful. It’s colorful and welcoming, perfect for children of all ages. You can tell by the design that a lot of thought and care was put into the planning of the building, and all with children in mind,” Chamber President and CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

The new center has 12 employees and offers two-, three- and five-day programs. Programming includes infant, toddler, preschool, pre-K, summer camp from 15 months to 12 years old, drop-in care and before and after-school care.

The center specializes in Reach Inspire, Self-Paced, Excellence (R.I.S.E.) curriculum. It also offers a college credit-plus program in-house for assistant teachers to become teachers.

“We have an in-house scholarship program for our staff to grow, as well,” Karanjia said.

Little Learner Children’s Academy welcomes questions and tours. To schedule an appointment online, go to littlelearnerchildrensacademy.com or call 815-466-8008.

For information on the Channahon Minooka Chamber, which is a part of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry, visit grundychamber.com or call 818-942-0113.