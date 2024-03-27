Minooka and Minooka-Channahon Chamber welcome new farm-to-table restaurant to downtown Minooka

Members of the Minooka-Channahon Chamber of Commerce and the owners of Rooted cut the ribbon on the new business. (Photo provided by the Minooka-Channahon Chamber of )

Downtown Minooka’s new farm-to-table restaurant offers a unique experience for people and their taste buds.

Rooted is owned by Eddie Duracka and Brenda Keener, both Minooka natives. The restaurant is located at 125 W. Mondamin Street and opened in December. In just three months it has already become a local favorite.

“Rooted is a farm-to-table restaurant featuring Midwestern American cuisine. We have a full-service bar and focus on bourbon, wine and craft cocktails. We are open to renting our space out for special events,” Keener said in a news release.

The Channahon Minooka Chamber and Grundy County Chamber held a ribbon cutting event with Minooka Mayor Ric Offerman Feb. 27.

Specializing in farm-to-table food, craft cocktails, wine and bourbon, the Rooted staff of 20 pride themselves on offering a unique dining experience located inside a historic building in downtown Minooka.

“Our atmosphere is elegant yet casual and welcoming,” Duracka said in the release.

The Rooted Team is already planning for the future introducing Sunday morning brunch soon, as well as live music nights and bourbon and wine tastings. Follow Rooted on Facebook for the latest information.

Currently, Rooted is open Tuesday through Thursday from 3-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 3-10 p.m.

“We recently hosted our Board of Directors at Rooted for an appreciation event and the food, drinks and service were nothing short of amazing,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said. “Having this elegant atmosphere right here in downtown Minooka is such an asset to our community.”

For more information on Rooted call (815) 255-2639 or visit rootedminooka.com. For more information on the Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call (815) 942-0113.