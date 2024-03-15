First Presbyterian Church presents “Living Last Words”

The First Presbyterian Church in Morris will perform “Living Last Words,” a retelling of the last few hours of Jesus’ life to celebrate Easter at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris.

The play is written by Ruth Elaine Schram, and it is a musical drama created to celebrate Holy Week. Its based on Jesus’ seven last words from the cross, with all the attention focused on him while six biblical characters share how he touched their lives.

The Chancel Choir and instrumentalists will perform music under the direction of Music Director Erik Olson. The role of Jesus will be played by Garek Perdomo, while other characters will be played by Ray Mitchell, Ryan Tondini, Christine Foster, John Williamson, Eric Rasmusson, Dave Perry, Don Foster, Chase McConnell, and Chris White.

Jay and Cheryl Roth will be directing the play for the second year in a row. Last year, the church performed “The Living Last Supper.”

“It goes like this: These would be the people that come up to the cross one at a time and deliver a monologue of what their relationship with Jesus was like,” Cheryl said. “For instance, the centurion was the one who helped put him on the cross who came around to Jesus being a really good guy.”

A free offering will be taken for a mission project, the Presbyterian Disaster Assistance. A fellowship coffee hour will follow, and everyone in the community is welcome to attend the service.