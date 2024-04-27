Morris Hospital hosts blood drive Thursday, May 9

The Morris Hospital is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 9 in conference rooms 2 and 3 on the lower level of Morris Hospital, 150 W. High St. in Morris.

Those donating will replenish the local blood supply, as this event is held in cooperation with the Versiti Blood Center. Versiti supplies blood products for Morris Hospital, and all types are needed.

Blood donors must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 lbs and be in good health, and free from cold or flu symptoms on the day of donations. In Illinois, 16-year-olds may donate with written approval from a parent or guardian.

The process of donating blood takes about one hour. The process includes registration, a brief medical screening, blood collection and refreshments. Donors should bring a photo ID with proof of age. Those planning to donate should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

To schedule an appointment, call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7386 or go to morrishospital.org/events and select “Donate Blood.” Walk-ins are welcome.