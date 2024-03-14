Minooka High hosts Community Leaders Breakfast

Minooka Community High School hosted its second annual Community Leaders Breakfast on Friday, March 1, with Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer sharing the State of the School address to provide an update on the district.

Schiffbauer reported that enrollment is high but will likely decline in the short-term based on incoming class numbers. This number may fluctuate, however, as the housing market in Minooka is strong and there’s interest in building in the community.

He also shared that over 800 students are in dual credit courses to obtain both high school and college credits. The school partners with JJC, University of St. Francis and Loyola for these dual credit courses.

The district is working with an architectural firm on future improvements and expansions. The school is currently remodeling the old Morris Hospital Building north of the Central Campus, which will be home to Minooka Academy, a district administrative, and a professional development and community room. Over the summer, the Central Campus main gym will be remodeled to make the space more accessible to visitors and a better environment for PE classes and athletic events.

The Board of Education and administration are also considering a new performing arts center, a field house, a career and technical education addition, and classroom renovations. Schiffbauer said even with these renovations, the district will be debt free by 2032.

“With over 3,000 students from Minooka, Channahan, Shorewood and Joliet, our community footprint is big,” Schiffbauer said. “We understand the importance of community partnership and we appreciate their continued support. It is a great opportunity to bring together so many community leaders in one place, and we are grateful they allow us to share our message.”

Over 100 community leaders, business owners, government officials and school administrators attended the event.