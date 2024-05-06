Morris Area Garden Club presents Creating Native Species Ecogardens

The Morris Garden Club is hosting a presentation called “Creating Native Species Ecogardens,” hosted by Dennis Swiftdeer Paige over Zoom.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St., Morris. There, attendees will learn how a residential association transformed its lawn into a mix of colorful prairie, woodland and wetland wildflowers and forbs, sedges and grasses with multi-season interest. Swifteer Paige’s presentation demonstrates how homeowners can use these ideas to enhance biodiversity, aesthetic beauty and environmental health in their own landscape.

The presentation is based on Swiftdeer Paige’s book, “Community Eco-gardens: Landscaping with Native Plants.” Swiftdeer Paige is a naturalist, habitat restorationist, native landscaping consultant, speaker and author.

The session will start with a brief business meeting and end with a door prize drawing. Attendees can pick up a snack on their way to their seats to enjoy the presentation.

The meeting is cosponsored by the Morris Area Public Library and That Perennial Place.

Non-members are welcome, expert gardeners to novices. No experience is necessary.

For additional information on the Morris Area Garden Club, visit the Facebook page Morris Area Garden Club or email MAGardenClub@gmail.com.