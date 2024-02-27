February 26, 2024
Morris Library invites Grundy County teens to join trip to see the Gamma Phi Circus

The Morris Area Public Library at 607 Liberty St. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Area Public Library is hosting a teen bus trip Saturday, April 20 to Illinois State University in Normal, IL to see the Gamma Phi Circus.

All teens age 14 to 19 are invited, and tickets cost $10. This will get those who attend floor seats to the event.

The bust rip is sponsored by the Gerald Abel Endowment through the Community Foundation of Grundy County.

Seats are limited, and those interested should call either their local library or the Morris Area Public Library at 815-942-6880 to reserve their seat. For more information on the Gamma Phi Circus, visit https://gammaphicircus.illinoisstate.edu/.

