Early voting for March 19 election begins in Grundy County

The Grundy County Clerk said Thursday that early voting and voting by mail for the Tuesday, March 19 election has begun.

Offices to be elected include the Democratic and Republican party nominations for the 16th US Senate district, the 40th and 53rd Illinois Senate districts, the 75th, 79th, and 106th Illinois Representative District, the circuit clerk, coroner, state’s attorney, Grundy County Board districts 1, 2 and 3, and vacancies in the third appellate court and the 13th circuit.

Early Voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday, March 18, Monday through Friday at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St., Morris.

Here are the voting hours:

Sat., Feb 24th - 8:00 AM to Noon

Tues., Feb 27th - to 7PM

Thurs., Feb 29th - to 7PM

Sat., March 2nd - 8:00 AM to Noon

Tues., March 5th - to 7PM

Thurs., March 7th - to 7PM

Sat., March 9th - 8:00 AM to Noon

Sun., March 10th - 8:00 AM to Noon

Tues., March 12th - to 7PM

Thurs., March 14th - to 7PM

Sat., March 16th - 8:00 AM to Noon

Early Voting is also offered at Minooka Village Hall, 121 McEvilly Rd, Minooka and the Coal City Library Annex Building,

70 N. Irving Street, Coal City for the following hours:

Tuesday, March 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Sunday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, March 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Those wishing to cast a mail-in voting ballot should email elections@grundycountyil.gov, call the County Clerk’s office at 815-941-3222, ext. 1, or they can find the application under “Election information” at grundycountyil.gov. No excuse is needed to vote by mail, and voters are encouraged to apply as early as possible to ensure they receive their ballot in time. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day, and received at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office within 14 days after the election. The last day a ballot may be mailed is Thursday, March 14.